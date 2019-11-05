      Weather Alert

Funding for a new greenhouse coming to South Bend schools

Nov 5, 2019 @ 7:00am

The South Bend School District will be getting a new greenhouse thanks to grant funding.

South Bend Superintendent Jon Tienhaara announced that the district received notification on November 1 that they were selected for a grant to construct a permanent greenhouse to be located on their campus.  

“We look forward to further developing our CTE programs!” said Tienhaara

According to Tienhaara, the grant is worth almost $77,000 and will be used to construct a 1200 square foot structure to house South Bend’s horticulture and natural resources programs.

When constructed, the greenhouse will be built on a concrete foundation and contain heating, electricity, water, and ventilation systems. 

