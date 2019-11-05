Funding for a new greenhouse coming to South Bend schools
The South Bend School District will be getting a new greenhouse thanks to grant funding.
South Bend Superintendent Jon Tienhaara announced that the district received notification on November 1 that they were selected for a grant to construct a permanent greenhouse to be located on their campus.
“We look forward to further developing our CTE programs!” said Tienhaara
According to Tienhaara, the grant is worth almost $77,000 and will be used to construct a 1200 square foot structure to house South Bend’s horticulture and natural resources programs.
When constructed, the greenhouse will be built on a concrete foundation and contain heating, electricity, water, and ventilation systems.