Funding available for local riparian projects

Local conservation districts are alerting residents that they may be eligible for project funding.
Both the Grays Harbor and Pacific Conservation Districts put out a call for landowners on a community streambank project.
According to the districts, there is 100% cost share available for the projects to assist riparian areas.
In order to be eligible, the property must be within a conservation district boundary and near a body of water.
The projects can be used to protect current riparian areas, establish new areas, restore eroded streambanks, and create resilient habitat.
Eligible practices include native tree establishment, grade stabilization, bank reshaping, channel modification, buffer fencing, weed control, aquatic passage work, and more.
If you think that your property may qualify, the districts have a form to submit your details, with staff assisting to move the projects forward.
List of eligible riparian practices: https://bit.ly/RiparianPractices
Form for properties within Grays Harbor Conservation District
Form for properties within Pacific Conservation District