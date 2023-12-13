Full scholarship available for CDL program at GHC

The Grays Harbor College Foundation announced that they will be offering a full scholarship for the six-week Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program in the upcoming winter quarter.

To qualify, individuals must be residents of Grays Harbor or Pacific counties and they must apply to see if they qualify for Workforce Funding by completing the short form at forms.ghc.edu/wfs-application.

Individuals who qualify for Workforce Funding can use that funding towards program cost and if they do not qualify, they are automatically eligible for the scholarship.

Students who were previously awarded this scholarship are not eligible a second time, but are encouraged to apply for Workforce Funding to determine eligibility for those programs.

“Since the scholarship started, we have seen nearly all Grays Harbor and Pacific County residents who have applied qualify and be able to take the CDL course at little to no cost to them,” said Lisa J. Smith, Executive Director of the Grays Harbor College Foundation. “It is very exciting to see people able to change their careers in this way!”

The six-week CDL program at the college runs from January 2 to February 13, Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at the Satsop Business Park in Elma.

The college tells KXRO that their CDL program boasts a strong track record, with 98% of graduates passing their skills test on the first try since January 2022. As of spring 2023, GHC achieved a 100% pass rate, surpassing other CDL programs in the state by a wide margin.

At the end of each six-week class, GHC holds a hiring event with prospective employers coming from around the area, and the college says that many CDL students leave the hiring event with at least one job offer.

Learn more and apply at ghc.edu/cdl or for more information about the CDL program, please email Marjie Stratton at [email protected] or call 360-538-4011.