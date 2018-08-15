Full closure of Highway 12 coming…

UPDATE: This work has been rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 20, instead of later this week as previously announced.UPDATE

On Monday night, Highway 12 will close to all traffic for a brief period.

The Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers that at some point between 8pm and 11pm on Monday, August 20, US 12 outside Montesano will need to close completely as a crane is repositioned.

This section of roadway has been under a 45 mph speed limit as the work continues and the road is reduced to one lane traffic in both directions.

Drivers will see a total closure of the road as the crane used to move pieces of a 220-foot-long concrete box structure over the Unnamed Tributary to the Wynoochee River as part of a fish passage project is moved.

This closure is expected to only last 15 minutes if there are no issues.

The project to correct the current culvert that restricts fish passage has been underway since early July and is expected to cause delays until the project is finalized by fall 2019.