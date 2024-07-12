Full burn ban in effect for Grays Harbor

After putting fire restrictions in place earlier this week, the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshal and local cities have now implemented a full burn ban.

Effective as of Friday, July 12, 2024, due to the continued trend of warm and dry weather and fire danger the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshal’s office and local Fire Districts, in conjunction with Washington State Department of Natural Resources Commissioner’s Order number 202417, are enacting further restrictions on outdoor burning in Grays Harbor County until conditions moderate.

All burning, including recreational campfires, charcoal and wood burning devices, residential yard waste, and land clearing burning are prohibited until further notice.

The use of natural and propane gas-burning self-contained camping stoves and natural and propane gas-burning portable fire pits is allowed.

Alongside these restrictions, the Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park announced that starting on Saturday, July 13, 2024 they will restrict campfires to established fire rings in designated areas.

All backcountry and dispersed area campfires will not be allowed, including the use of charcoal grills or other equipment that creates ash.

Gas or propane camp stoves with a shut-off valve or lever that extinguishes the flame immediately are permitted in these areas but should be operated far from flammable vegetation and forest litter.

Extreme caution is urged when using any open flame.

Campfires on the beaches of Olympic National Park will not be permitted under this restriction.

For more information on local fire restrictions

Fire Districts:

Hoquiam Fire Department – 360-538-3962

Aberdeen Fire Department – 360-532-1254

Cosmopolis Fire Department – 360-532-9230

Grays Harbor County: Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-249-4222

City Fire Departments: Government pages of the local telephone book

Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Pacific Cascade Regional Office at 360-577-2025, or Olympic Region Office at 360-374-2800, or their Fire Center at 360- 575-5089

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency: 1-800-422-5623

Olympic National Park 360-565-3130

Olympic National Forest: 360-956-2402

For daily updates on burn restrictions

Contact DNR at 1-800-323-BURN or visit the website at www.dnr.wa.gov/burn restrictions