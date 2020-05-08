Free wifi being offered in South Aberdeen
Grays Harbor was selected as one of the sites for a free “Drive-In WiFi Hotspot” for residents who do not have broadband service at their homes.
The Grays Harbor County Extension of Washington State University tells KXRO that Grays Harbor has been selected as one of an initial fifteen locations in Washington to participate in the project.
The project provides wireless internet access at The Shoppes at Riverside at 1017 South Boone Street in Aberdeen. in the parking area located near the food court entrance.
There is a specific emphasis on student access but is available to all residents.
“In addition to access for remote learning, it can be used for job searches, telehealth, telework, unemployment filing, census participation and other uses.”
Dan Teuteberg, the County Director of WSU Extension Grays Harbor, said “when you log on you will be asked to identify your uses such as education, telehealth, job search or government services. This information will help determine the important reasons we need to increase broadband availability to homes and businesses in our area.”
This project was launched in collaboration with Washington State University Extension, the Washington State Library, part of the Washington Office of the Secretary of State, and the Washington State Broadband Office. Equipment for the first 15 sites was generously donated by Microsoft. Counties participating in this first phase of this project include Asotin, Clallam, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Pierce, Skamania, Stevens, Wahkiakum, and Yakima.
Over the next few weeks, Phase Two additional sites will be offered at WSU Extension offices, libraries, schools, and other locations across the state.
Phase Three is dependent on funding and site selection based on areas of need. Efforts are underway to identify sites that meet those with the greatest need through a selection process that includes school free and reduced lunch programs data and reported regional unserved access areas.
“We are delighted to offer this free internet access in our community. COVID-19 has shone a light on how critical broadband is for our economy, educational needs and quality of life for all our residents,” said Dan Teuteberg.
The hotspot coverage is said to be approximately 1000-2000 feet diameter, includes network security protocols, and promotes Governor Inslee’s social distancing requirements.
“You are asked to respect the property of those who have offered its availability.”
This WiFi hotspot is supported locally by WSU Extension, Greater Grays Harbor Inc., and Grays Harbor College.
A State Drive-In WiFi Hotspot locations map created in collaboration with the OCIO (Office of the Chief Information Officer) and WaTech will be available at www.driveinwifi.wa.gov. This map will be continually updated as new sites are offered across the state.