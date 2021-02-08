      Weather Alert

Free Virtual Event: “Optimizing Your Heart Health with Dr. Nicole Taylor”

Summit Pacific Medical center is hosting a free community education event .

In a release from the public hospital, it says that the public is invited to their next free Community Education Event on Tuesday, February 9 in a program called “Optimizing Your Heart Health with Dr. Nicole Taylor”.

Anyone interested is welcome to join the virtual Community Education Event Tuesday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m. via Facebook live

Dr. Nicole Taylor, naturopathic primary care provider at Summit Pacific will be presenting on heart health in honor of American Heart Month.

Some of the key discussion points are listed as; how women differ from men in relationship to heart health, the major risk factors affecting heart health and how can we easily decrease our risk.

Summit Pacific hosts a series of free Community Education Events on the second Tuesday of each month. 

Please visit www.summitpacificmedicalcenter.org or find Summit Pacific on Facebook to view upcoming events.

