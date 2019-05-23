Free “Scrubs Camp” for local students June 1

A workshop in Montesano will provide an opportunity for students looking to move into the healthcare industry.

“Scrubs Camp” is hosted by Montesano Internal Medicine and the Area Health Education Center for high school students exploring healthcare career options

The free one-day workshop will be held on June 1 at Montesano City Hall.

The Center says that there will be hands-on activities with professionals, and participants will learn about careers in nursing, dentistry, medical practice, physical therapy, medical assisting, and emergency medicine.

The organizers say that one of the most pressing issues facing the local and national healthcare industry today is the critical need for healthcare providers, adding that in the coming years, thousands of additional healthcare workers will be needed in Washington State.

The Montesano Scrubs Camp has been funded through the generosity of Montesano Internal Medicine and will be facilitated by the Area Health Education Center for Western Washington, which aims to strengthen the healthcare workforce in rural communities.

Lunch is provided and parents are welcome to attend. The camp will run 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration for the camp is required. To register, please visit: https://form.jotform.com/AHECWW/montesano-scrubs-camp.

