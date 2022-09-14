Free public tours scheduled for Grays Harbor Historical Seaport site

Twin Harbors Waterkeeper and Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Authority announced the two free public tours on Wednesday, October 5 at 3:00pm, and on Saturday, October 8 at 10:00am.

According to the seaport, the purpose of these tours is to showcase the history, contamination, and future plans and visions for the property.

The Seaport property had been used by a variety of lumber related industries since 1890. Most recently, it was used by Weyerhaeuser as a lumber mill and includes about 34 acres of land.

In 2013, the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Authority acquired the site from Weyerhaeuser, as well as the responsibility to clean up historical contamination. Due to past practices and contamination, the site is a Model Toxics Control Act (MTCA) contaminated site, and has been the subject of numerous environmental investigations which have identified multiple areas of contamination.

GHHSA tells KXRO that they are developing plans to convert the site to a mixed-use, working waterfront that includes docks, education centers, and tourism related developments.

“The redevelopment of Seaport Landing will create a vibrant, mixed-use, working waterfront that will embrace and reflect the rich history and character of Grays Harbor.”

Seaport Landing will continue to serve as the homeport for the Lady Washington.

Before development can occur, the site will need extensive cleanup actions.

Working under a Public Participation Grant from the WA State Department of Ecology, Twin Harbors Waterkeeper is tasked with educating impacted residents engaged in advocating for contaminated site cleanups, and to educate residents about the cleanup process. educating area residents about a local non-profit based in rural Grays Harbor County.

TOUR DETAILS:

Tours will be offered at 3:00 pm on October 3, and at 10:00 am on October 8, 2022.

A Spanish translator will be available for the October 8th tour only.

During the first half-hour of the tour, a short presentation and snacks will be offered in the meeting room at the Seaport.

The entrance to the Seaport is located at 500 North Custer Avenue, Aberdeen. Following the classroom session, a walking tour will be offered to highlight history, contamination, and future plans and visions for the property.

The tour will be held rain or shine.

There are sections of uneven pavement. Please wear appropriate shoes and dress to be outdoors. Plenty of parking is available.

Learn more here: https://bit.ly/3d8tWto