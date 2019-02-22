Free public Army Corps permitting session offered in Montesano

The Seattle District Regulatory Branch is holding free public information sessions in Southwest Washington, including one in Montesano on Monday.

The Army Corps of Engineers says these sessions are intended to foster efficient and effective working relationships with the public, applicants, consultants, local municipalities, and agencies.

Each event will provide a thorough understanding and refresher of the Corps Regulatory Program processes and application requirements.

A Corps project manager will be available for follow-up questions and discussion as time allows.

Topics will include Permitting Authorities and Jurisdiction, Permits and Authorizations, Application Submittal and Completeness, Review Process, Project Drawings, and Common Application Mistakes.

The Corps says “Our intent is to help folks to expedite their permitting process, put faces with names, and answer questions and hear concerns.”

The meeting in Montesano on Monday February 25 is set for 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Grays Harbor County Commissioners Office.

Due to limited space, registration is required. Call 206-764-3750 for more information.

Counties, Locations, and Dates:

Skamania

January 30 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hegewald Center, West Meeting Room

710 Southwest Rock Creek Drive

Stevenson, Washington 98648

Lewis

February 20 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Centralia Timberland Library

110 South Silver Street Centralia, Washington 98531

Grays Harbor

February 25 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Grays Harbor County Commissioners Office

100 West Broadway Avenue

Montesano, Washington 98563

Pacific

March 14 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Long Beach Train Depot

102 3rd Street Northwest

Long Beach, Washington 98631

Clark

April 12 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife

5525 South 11th Street

Ridgefield, Washington 98642

Cowlitz

Mid-May Time to be determined

Longview/Kelso – location to be determined

(Revised Public Notice To Be Published March 2019_)

Wahkiakum

June 19 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

River Street Meeting Room

25 River Street

Cathlamet, Washington 98612