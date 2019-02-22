Free public Army Corps permitting session offered in Montesano

The Seattle District Regulatory Branch is holding free public information sessions in Southwest Washington, including one in Montesano on Monday.
The Army Corps of Engineers says these sessions are intended to foster efficient and effective working relationships with the public, applicants, consultants, local municipalities, and agencies.
Each event will provide a thorough understanding and refresher of the Corps Regulatory Program processes and application requirements.
A Corps project manager will be available for follow-up questions and discussion as time allows.
Topics will include Permitting Authorities and Jurisdiction, Permits and Authorizations, Application Submittal and Completeness, Review Process, Project Drawings, and Common Application Mistakes.
The Corps says “Our intent is to help folks to expedite their permitting process, put faces with names, and answer questions and hear concerns.”
The meeting in Montesano on Monday February 25 is set for 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Grays Harbor County Commissioners Office.
Due to limited space, registration is required. Call 206-764-3750 for more information.
Counties, Locations, and Dates:
Skamania
January 30 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Hegewald Center, West Meeting Room
710 Southwest Rock Creek Drive
Stevenson, Washington 98648
Lewis
February 20 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Centralia Timberland Library
110 South Silver Street Centralia, Washington 98531
Grays Harbor
February 25 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Grays Harbor County Commissioners Office
100 West Broadway Avenue
Montesano, Washington 98563
Pacific
March 14 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Long Beach Train Depot
102 3rd Street Northwest
Long Beach, Washington 98631
Clark
April 12 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife
5525 South 11th Street
Ridgefield, Washington 98642
Cowlitz
Mid-May Time to be determined
Longview/Kelso – location to be determined
(Revised Public Notice To Be Published March 2019_)
Wahkiakum
June 19 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
River Street Meeting Room
25 River Street
Cathlamet, Washington 98612