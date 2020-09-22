Free magazines offered from Aberdeen library catalog
The Aberdeen timberland Library is clearing out their magazine collection, and the public has the opportunity to claim old issues.
In a statement from the Friend of the Aberdeen Library, they say that due to future plans for a remodel of the local library, space is being cleared. The local group purchased the magazines from the regional library group and are offering them to residents at no charge.
“Some of the issues are bound and some are in boxes”
While the issues are being offered for free, donations are being accepted to assist the Friends of the Aberdeen Library for future programs and projects.
Included in the list are;
|Title
|Year
|Columbia
|1987-2015
|Consumer Reports
|2012-2017
|Cooks Illustrated
|2009/2012/2015
|Etude
|1909-1957
|Fine Homebuilding
|2009-2015
|Fine Wood Working
|2009-2015
|Fortune
|1966-2017
|Forum
|1909-1949
|Harper’s Monthly Magazine & Harper’s Magazine
|1858-2017
|Horn Book
|1939/1947-1980
|House and Garden
|1961-1962/1931-1993
|House Beautiful
|1911-1995
|Library News Bulletin
|1943-1971
|Literary Digest
|1912-1938
|Mentor
|1913-1930
|Nation
|1923-2018
|National Geographic
|1910-2016
|Natural History
|2008-2009/2011-2012/2014
|New York Times Book Review
|2007-2017
|New Yorker
|1970-2016
|Newsweek
|1939-2011
|Organic Gardening
|1983-2016
|Plays
|1960-2015
|Popular Mechanics
|2014
|Popular Science
|2015
|Review of Reviews
|1892-1937
|Saturday Evening Post
|1932-2016
|Scientific American
|1915-2015
|Scientific American Supplement
|1915-1918
|Scientific American Monthly
|1920-1957
|Smithsonian
|1971-2015
|St. Nicholas
|1904-1923
|U.S. News & World Report
|1945/1982-2010
|Vogue
|1970-2016
|Utne
|2010-2015
|Worlds Work
|1907-1932
|American Review
|1933-1934
|Wood
|2014-2015
After October 31, 2020, any remaining magazines will be given to the Aberdeen Lions for recycling.
An updated list of the magazines will be posted at the library entrance.
If residents are interested in getting some of the issues, they can contact Stephenie Reece, Library Manager, at [email protected] of 360-533-2360 ext. 2006