Free homebuyer education class in Aberdeen coming this month
The Washington State Housing Finance Commission is sponsoring a free Homebuyer Education class on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020.
The class will run from 9:30-2:30 and will be held at Premier Realty at 421 W State Street in Aberdeen.
Harley Greninger of Premier Realty Grays Harbor and Desiree Goodwin of the Bank of the Pacific will be serving as instructors for the event.
Eligible participants of the class can receive down payment assistance from the state of Washington.
The class is absolutely free and will include lunch, however seating is limited.
To reserve your seat call Judy at 360-580-8220 or e-mail judyg@prgraysharbor.com