Free fares for all on Grays Harbor Transit routes

There are zero fares in all zones to ride buses within Grays Harbor, and that will continue for over a year.

Grays Harbor Transit sent a rider alert stating that all fares within Zone 1 and 2 are fare free through December 31, 2023.

This is in addition to providing all riders 18 and under with zero fares.

According to the alert, the program to provide zero fare rates will be further reviewed each December by the Grays Harbor Transit Board in order to determine if the change is sustainable for upcoming years.

The zero fare rate is in effect on all fixed route buses within all zones, as well as Dial-a-Ride, and Specialized Van Service buses.

Vanpool fares remain in effect based on the number of miles traveled and follow fare charts.