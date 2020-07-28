Free face masks at Ocosta distribution event
A fourth local free mask distribution event has been scheduled for Grays Harbor, this time focused on the South Beach.
Following previous events to distribute free face masks to residents who qualify at the Aberdeen High School, Elma Fairgrounds, and the Ocean Shores Convention Center, an event has now been scheduled at the Ocosta High School
Grays Harbor County Emergency Operations Center announced that they will be hosting a drive-up mask distribution event on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 10 AM to 2 PM.
Grays Harbor County Emergency Operations Center and Grays Harbor Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be at the Ocosta High School at 2580 Montesano Street in Westport distributing two (2) free, reusable face masks for every individual that is below the 200% Federal Poverty Level in Washington State.
|Size of Family
| 2020 Federal Poverty Level
|200% of FPL
|Individuals
| $12,760
|$25,520
|Family of 2
| $17,240
|$34,480
|Family of 3
| $21,720
|$43,440
|Family of 4
| $26,200
|$52,400
|Family of 5
| $30,680
|$61,360
|Family of 6
| $35,160
|$70,320
|Family of 7
| $39,640
|$79,280
|Family of 8
| $44,120
|$88,240
The drive-up site will be set up in the parking lot of the Ocosta High School.
No identification or proof of income is required.
More information to come on future sites.
Under Governor Jay Inslee’s new proclamation, Mask Up, Washington, all residents are required to wear a face covering when in public and unable to adequately social distance. Grays Harbor County Public Health and Grays Harbor County Emergency Operations Center would like to encourage all residents of Grays Harbor to comply with this order. These masks, provided by Washington State Emergency Management, are intended to help residents be able to comply with the Governor’s order.