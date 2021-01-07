Free COVID-19 testing at Olympic Stadium scheduled through January
Grays Harbor County Public Health COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) announced that they will be operating a community based COVID-19 testing site in Hoquiam throughout the month of January.
Beginning today, the IMT will be at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam each Thursday from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM and Friday from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM.
Testing will also be offered on the weekends of January 9th and 10th from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM and January 30th and 31st from 9:00 AM- 2:00 PM.
There are no restrictions to be tested for COVID-19 during this community based testing.
This testing site is open to anyone who needs or wants a COVID-19 test.
As part of the recently announced phased reopening plan in Washington, a COVID-19 test positivity rate below 10% is needed.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Thursday, January 7, 2021
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Thursday, January 28, 2021
|1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Olympic Stadium, Hoquiam
|Friday, January 8, 2021
Friday, January 15, 2021
Friday, January 22, 2021
Friday, January 29, 2021
|9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
|Olympic Stadium, Hoquiam
|Saturday, January 9, 2021
Saturday, January 30, 2021
|9:00 AM- 2:00 PM
|Olympic Stadium, Hoquiam
|Sunday, January 10, 2021
Sunday, January 31, 2021
|9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
|Olympic Stadium, Hoquiam
People under the age of 18 are required to be accompanied by an adult.
A valid phone number and address will be necessary; however, no identification is required. Support for testing is available in both English and Spanish.
No questions regarding immigration status will be asked.
There are no public restrooms at test site locations.
This site will be both drive-through and walk-up with no appointment required.
Residents are asked to please bring their own mask.
This testing operation has been made possible through CARES funding and the acquisition of Community Based Testing equipment by Grays Harbor County Emergency Management. Staffing will consist of members from Grays Harbor County Public Health (IMT) and local volunteers as well as a partnership with Medical Team International (MTI) for supplemental staffing.
If you have any interest in volunteering at a testing site, please contact our bi-lingual call center at (360) 964-1850, open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.
Grays Harbor COVID-19 updates, including current case counts, are available at healthygh.org.