Four people arrested following Pacific County search warrant
Seaview, WA – Four people were arrested after a drug related search warrant in Pacific County.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office issued a release stating that they served a search warrant at a home in Seaview following a lengthy narcotics investigation.
The release says that the investigation was led by reports from citizens about suspicious activity at the home, confidential informants, and police observations.
Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock says that the Washington State Patrol assisted in the warrant, and that the search found several items of drug paraphernalia and small quantities of suspected methamphetamine and heroin.
Matlock says that they arrested four people for various charges including possession of methamphetamine and heroin, questioning several people as well.
3 men and a woman were all booked into Pacific County Jail for drug charges and outstanding warrants following their arrest.