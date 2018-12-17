Four day clam dig opens Thursday

The next round of evening razor-clam digs begins this week, just in time to take home some clams for the winter holidays.

State shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the dig on evening low tides after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.

Twin Harbors will open throughout the four day dig starting on Thursday while Mocrocks and Copalis will alternate openings.

Long Beach will also open for digging on Saturday.

No digging will be allowed on any beach before noon.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates, and evening low tides:

Dec. 20, Thursday, 4:51 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 21, Friday, 5:35 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 22, Saturday, 6:20 p.m.; -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 23, Sunday, 7:05 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, recommends that diggers hit the beach about an hour or two before low tide for the best results.

“We are opening Long Beach to give visitors a chance at some clams for the holidays, but diggers should expect some smaller clams in their catch,” said Ayres.

Long Beach has been closed for much of the season to give the high number of juvenile razor clams a chance to grow.

Diggers want to be sure to come prepared with good lighting devices and always keep an eye on the surf, particularly at this time of year when the best low tides come after dark, he added.

WDFW is also announcing tentative digs through February, beginning with a proposed five day dig starting Jan. 2. Proposed razor clam digs are listed below, along with evening low tides and beaches:

Jan. 2, Wednesday; 4:22 p.m.; 0.2 feet; Twin Harbors

Jan. 3, Thursday; 5:06 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Twin Harbors

Jan. 4, Friday; 5:46 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Jan. 5, Saturday; 6:23 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Jan. 6, Sunday; 6:59 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

For a complete list of proposed digs, please visit WDFW’s recreational razor clam website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2018-19 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig, regardless of size or condition. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.