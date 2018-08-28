Four car accident sends one to hospital

A four car accident yesterday that sent one to the hospital was caused by a dog in the road.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Monday afternoon at about 5:30pm, a 21 year old Puyallup man driving a 2015 Chevy Silverado east on Highway 12 about two miles east of Aberdeen, stopped for traffic in front of him that stopped for a dog in the road.

The State Patrol says that when he did a 39 year old Hoquiam man driving a 2005 Chevy Suburban hit him from behind.

They say a 45 year old Aberdeen woman in a 2008 Buick Enclave was also able to stop for traffic but she was hit by a 2001 Ford Expedition that was driven by a 29 year old Aberdeen man.

The only passenger involved was a 51 year old Aberdeen woman in the Silverado and she was the only injury.

She was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

According to the state patrol the cause of the accident was a dog in the road and the drivers of the Suburban and the Expedition were charged with following too close.