Four arrested by Aberdeen Police in warrant search

Police arrested four Aberdeen residents yesterday when search warrants were served.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that detectives executed search warrants in Central Park Monday after tracking down leads from a burglary investigation in Aberdeen.

The burglary was reported over the weekend, with information leading detectives to the homes in search of stolen firearms.

Detectives served the warrant at a compound of trailer residences in the 3900 block of the Lake Aberdeen Road.

Because firearms were known to be involved, the Aberdeen Regional Crisis Response Unit (CRU) was activated for assistance with the warrant.

Aberdeen Police say four adults who were residents of the locations, were arrested and suspected methamphetamine and heroin was located.

They say that detectives are still tracking leads on the firearms whereabouts, and the investigation is ongoing.

The CRU is composed of officers from the Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Cosmopolis, and Montesano Police Departments, and deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.