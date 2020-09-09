Four Aberdeen residents look to fill city council vacancy
Tonight at the Aberdeen City Council meeting, a local resident will be chosen to fill the vacancy left by long-time councilmember Tim Alstrom.
On the agenda for the meeting this evening, the council will consider four applicants to fill the role representing Ward 3.
According to the city, the applicants who applied include: Willam Clark, Elizabeth Ellis, April Obi-Boling and Sheri Schmoe.
Councilmembers will discuss the four candidates before selecting one of them to sit in the seat on the council.
On July 31st, Alstrom resigned from the role after approximately 20 years in the seat, stating that he and his wife were moving out of Aberdeen and will no longer be in the Ward.
Alstrom accounts for the fourth Aberdeen City Councilmember to step down this year for various reasons, following Karen Rowe, Jerrick Rodgers , and Shaney Frame Crosby.
The new councilmember will be chosen at tonight’s meeting, but will not serve until the following meeting.
Agenda Packet for the September 9, 2020 Telephonic Council Meeting