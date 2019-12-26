Former Port Commissioner Caldwell passes at 87
Former Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner Chuck Caldwell passed away this week.
Multiple reports say that Caldwell died Monday morning at Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Grays Harbor County Commissioner Vickie Raines posted “Chuck will be tremendously missed, but he leaves a legacy that will never be forgotten.”
Representative Derek Kilmer said Caldwell, “ served with distinction on the Port Commission and worked every day to grow jobs and build prosperity.”
Caldwell joined the Commission in 2002 as District 1 Commissioner, retiring in May 2018.
During his time on the Commission, the Port of Grays Harbor said at his retirement that Caldwell served at a time that experienced “significant growth and diversification” including reaching over 2 million tons annually in international trade at their Marine Terminals, the addition of the Satsop Business Park, Friends & Sterling Landings to the Port’s property, and more than $50 million in Port infrastructure projects.
Caldwell was 87.