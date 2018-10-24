Former hospital employee sentenced to 1 year for theft

A former employee convicted of stealing nearly $400,000 from Harbor Medical Group, a subsidiary of Grays Harbor Public Hospital #2, was sentenced to a year in jail.

This month, 46 year old Davina Gilroy of Amanda Park pleaded guilty to First Degree Theft in Grays Harbor Superior Court and has been sentenced to 1 year in jail.

The sentence comes after the Aberdeen police launched an investigation in July 2017 when the theft was reported at the local office.

Aberdeen Police say they determined Gilroy had stolen nearly $400,000.00 dollars from writing fraudulent checks and making direct deposits into her personal bank account.

Bank records showed that the thefts started in September of 2015.

Police say that is when she started making direct deposits and depositing checks written to herself that she had access to with her payroll position.

The thefts continued into April of 2017 when she was confronted by staff about not paying taxes.

Gilroy was ordered to pay restitution of an undisclosed amount to an insurance company. She will be allowed to enter the work release program so that she can repay the money.