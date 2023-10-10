Former Hoquiam Councilmember Jim George death announced

As the City of Hoquiam welcomed two new councilmembers on Monday, they also had a moment of silence for a former councilmember lost this week.

The passing of Jim George was announced to friends and family in a limited social media post, stating he had passed away on Tuesday, October 3.

George had previously stepped down from the council in August, with a letter to the city stating that the seat was being relinquished due to health reasons, although details were not given.

Mayor Winkelman shared a story about George at the meeting, saying that even if he is no longer with us, his legacy remains in Hoquiam.



Before stepping down recently, George had been sitting in his role as an elected official since 2017 after running unopposed in that election, and being reelected to the role.

At the meeting on Monday, the vacancy left after George stepped down was filled.

David Smith, a Hoquiam resident since 2019 and former Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember, filled the Ward 2 seat.

Maxwell Davis, a resident of Ward 4 was sworn in to represent the other vacancy left open when Jamie Brand stepped down at the same meeting as George.