Former Aberdeen officer returns, now as Deputy Chief

Aberdeen Police Chief Steve Shumate announced on Monday that Jay Staten has been named as Deputy Chief, filling the seat left open following the retirement of Dave Timmons.

Shumate highlighted Staten’s career, saying that the new Deputy Chief has spent time in multiple local offices.

“Deputy Chief Staten started his law enforcement career in 1987 as a reserve deputy with the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office. He was hired as a full time police officer by the Long Beach Police Department in 1990.

In 1994, Deputy Chief Staten started working for the Montesano Police Department. In 1999, he came to the Aberdeen Police Department and spent the next 10 years with our agency. For a five-year period, he was assigned as a detective with the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force. He was recognized for his pro-active work within this agency.

In 2009, Deputy Chief Staten returned to the Montesano Police Department as a lead patrol officer. And then in 2011, he took over as the number 2 in charge alongside Montesano Police Chief Brett Vance. “

Shumate noted Staten’s other experience, including over 15 years dealing with major criminal investigations, Drug Task Force, and the local Critical Response Unit (CRU) where he served as a team leader until late last year.

“I am excited to have Deputy Chief Staten as part of our APD family. He is a highly respected and hardworking law enforcement officer. His initial duties will be to oversee Support Services and Corrections. Among his many duties, he will be instrumental in helping facilitate our Pro-Act Team. This team will be focused on combatting illegal drug activity throughout the city.”

Deputy Chief Staten was named Pacific County Officer of the Year in 1990 and The Daily World Police Officer of the Year award in 2009. He was also the recipient for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Regional Award for outstanding investigations 2009-2010.