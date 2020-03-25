Forest Service Pauses Prescribed Fire Across Pacific Northwest
Submitted by Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region The USDA Forest Service is pausing all spring prescribed fire efforts on national forest lands across the states of Oregon and Washington. “We care deeply about our communities across the region and didn’t want to risk introducing smoke from prescribed fire into communities that may be affected by […]
