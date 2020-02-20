Timberland Bank was founded in 1915 to serve the financial needs of communities in Western Washington. Over a century later, the commitment to assisting individuals, businesses, nonprofits and all others that come to them for financial support continues, as does their willingness to give back. Originally given the name Southwest Savings & Loan, downtown Hoquiam […]
The post For over 100 Years, Giving Back to the Community has Been an Integral Part of Timberland Bank appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.