Food Bowl ends with donations going to Montesano Food Bank
By KXRO News
|
Dec 13, 2018 @ 8:54 AM

Montesano raised more actual food in Food Bowl than either Aberdeen or Hoquiam did in FoodBall.

According to the Montesano School District, students finished Food Bowl this week with 12,500 lbs in food and just under $31,000 in cash donations.

By comparison, Aberdeen and Hoquiam both raised more funds in their recent competition, but less actual food. Aberdeen brought in 8,406 lbs while Hoquiam saw 5,267 lbs in donations.

Montesano Food Bowl is unrelated to the other competition and is run entirely on its own and not as a competition. Formerly the event was a contest against the Elma School District, but it has since become Montesano only.

If the same dollar-to-pound ratio were used in Montesano as in Aberdeen and Hoquiam, the school would have been counted for over 320,000 lbs.

