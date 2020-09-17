Flu shots available on the South Beach Oct. 7 through SBRFA
The South Beach Regional Fire Authority announced that a flu shot clinic will be available coming in early October.
The fire authority announced that they are partnering with Nurse Janet Parker to offer a one day drive thru flu shot clinic.
This event will be taking place on October 7th from 4 pm-6:30 pm at the former Levee Lumber building, now the South Beach Regional Fire Authority Training Center.
Anyone attending the event is asked to please bring medical insurance cards.
they also ask that you not come to event if you are experiencing COVID symptoms.