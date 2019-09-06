Flu shots available at Montesano High School
The Montesano School District will be providing flu shot access to staff and community members.
According to the district, the clinic will be held on Wednesday, September 11th from 11am-4pm in the Montesano High School Library.
They say that Nurse Janet can bill Regence, Premera, Uniform, Kaiser of WA and Medicare, directly, although they add that Medicaid or Apple Insurance are not accepted.
Without insurance, the flu shot cost is $35 (cash or check).
The district provided a consent form and informational sheet. They ask that anyone interested bring the completed consent/billing form to the flu clinic.
Flu Shot Consent Form
Flu Shot Vaccine Information
“Have your insurance card and a copy of the front of a card. “
If you have any questions, please contact Kim Royer RN, our District Nurse, at 360.249.1650.