Flooding and high winds continue through the day

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Coastal Flood Warning, which is in effect from 7am to 4pm today.

Today we will see 22 to 28 foot waves along the coast, as well as strong south winds t and unusually low pressure.

Flooding along the coast is expected with 1 to 3 ft inundation around high tide between 9 and 11 AM.

The coastal communities will be hit hardest, with low-lying areas around Grays Harbor, including Hoquiam and Aberdeen, also at risk.

The City of Aberdeen warned residents that these water levels have the potential to overtop the banks of the Wishkah River, Chehalis River, and Grays Harbor . Creeks and storm drainage systems may become flooded as well.

City Engineer Kris Koski saif this has the potential to be a major coastal flooding event, and all low-lying areas of the City have the potential to be affected.

The highest risk for coastal flooding will be within two to three hours of the predicted high tide at 10:46 AM (PST), although flooding may be possible

throughout the day.

What you can do:

Stay tuned to news and weather alerts. Check the National Weather Service’s website at www.weather.gov/sew.

Obtain free sandbags at the City’s shop at 1201 W Heron Street. Place sandbags around doors and building openings.

Move valuables or lift them up out of areas that flood.

Stay out of floodwaters and flooded areas if possible.

The City strongly advises against driving through floodwater, but if you do, DRIVE VERY SLOWLY (5 MPH MAX) as wakes from vehicles swamp adjacent homes and businesses causing needless damage.

Keep drains clear by using a rake or other hand tool to clear debris. This will help floodwaters to drain out of the area after the tide has ebbed. (Do not use hands, feet, or other body parts to clear debris.)

The largest coastal waves will occur around noon, according to reports, with flooding likely around 2-3 hours before and after high tide. High tide is around 10 AM Thursday. Low tide is around 6 PM.