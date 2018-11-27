Flood Watch for portions of Grays Harbor

A flood watch remains in effect through this evening.

The National Weather Service has issued the flood watch for Grays Harbor, Jefferson, and Clallam counties.

According to an alert, heavy rain that fell on monday led to sharp rises on rivers that drain off the Olympic Range as well as the north Cascades.

This additional flow could lead to flooding on a number of rivers on the Olympic Peninsula.

The alert states that moderate flooding was occurring on the south fork of the Nooksack River because of the rain.

The Flood Watch means that there is a potential for flooding based on the current forecast, and residents within the higher elevation areas should monitor alerts for possible Flood Warnings and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

UPDATE:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Satsop River near Satsop. The river is expected to rise above flood stage at around 0900 and crest later this morning. Minor flooding is forecast.