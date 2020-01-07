      Weather Alert

Flood Warning issued for the Satsop River

Jan 7, 2020 @ 7:23am

Satsop, WA – A Flood Warning has been issued for the Satsop River.

Grays Harbor County Deputy Director of Emergency Management Hannah Cleverly tells KXRO that the National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Flood Warning for the Satsop River near Satsop from early this morning to late tonight. 

She says that at 1:15 a.m. this morning the stage was 37.6 feet and the flood stage is 38.0 feet. 

Minor flooding is forecast as the river was expected to rise above the flood stage around 5:00 a.m this morning and crest near 38.3 feet around 10:00 a.m. 

According to Cleverly, the river will fall below the flood stage this evening. 

At 38.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood low pasture lands and some roads along the river.

