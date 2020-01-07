Flood Warning issued for the Satsop River
Satsop, WA – A Flood Warning has been issued for the Satsop River.
Grays Harbor County Deputy Director of Emergency Management Hannah Cleverly tells KXRO that the National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Flood Warning for the Satsop River near Satsop from early this morning to late tonight.
She says that at 1:15 a.m. this morning the stage was 37.6 feet and the flood stage is 38.0 feet.
Minor flooding is forecast as the river was expected to rise above the flood stage around 5:00 a.m this morning and crest near 38.3 feet around 10:00 a.m.
According to Cleverly, the river will fall below the flood stage this evening.
At 38.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood low pasture lands and some roads along the river.