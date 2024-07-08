Five injured in accident near Montesano

Five people were injured following a weekend accident.

The Washington State Patrol states that Failure to Yield was the cause of a two-vehicle accident on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road.

According to a release, a 78-year-old Tacoma man was stopped in the turn lane at the Monte Brady Road intersection when he attempted to make a turn onto the road in his 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.

As he turned, he pulled in front of a 2019 Nissan Altima driven by a 38-year-old Hoquiam woman. The Altima struck the Malibu, sending one vehicle off the roadway and the other coming to rest in the westbound lanes of US 12.

The Tacoma man and Hoquiam woman, as well as three other passengers in the Altima from Aberdeen and Hoquiam, were all injured and transported between Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital and Summit Pacific Medical Center.

All five people were reported to be wearing their seat belts. Drugs and alcohol were not involved.