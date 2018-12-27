Five day Razor Clam dig opens Jan. 2

A five day razor clam dig opens next week at Twin Harbors, along with openings at other beaches for the last three days.

State shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the dig from Jan. 2-6 on evening low tides after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.

No digging will be allowed on any beach before noon.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates, and evening low tides:

Jan. 2, Wednesday; 4:22 p.m.; 0.2 feet; Twin Harbors

Jan. 3, Thursday; 5:06 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Twin Harbors

Jan. 4, Friday; 5:46 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Jan. 5, Saturday; 6:23 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Jan. 6, Sunday; 6:59 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

WDFW coastal shellfish manager Dan Ayres recommends that diggers hit the beach about an hour or two before low tide for the best results.

He says “Diggers should come prepared with good lighting devices and always keep an eye on the surf, particularly at this time of year when the best low tides come after dark.”

Ayres said the department has also tentatively scheduled a second dig in January, pending the results of another round of marine toxin tests.

If those tests are favorable, that dig will run Jan. 17-21, and will include the first dig of the season at Kalaloch.

More information on planned digs can be found on WDFW’s razor clam webpage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2018-19 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig.

Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.