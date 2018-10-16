Fishing opens on Naselle River

Salmon fishing in Pacific County opening today will allow up to 6 fish per person.

The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife said that salmon fishing in the Naselle River opens today and runs through the end of January.

Anglers in the fishery will be allowed a daily limit 6 salmon. 2 of these fish may be adults, with only 1 of those being a wild coho. All chinook must be released.

WDFW says that the fall chinook returns on Willapa Bay tributaries have been significantly lower than preseason predictions and their retention is prohibited in the entire watershed. They are implementing the limitations to focus opportunities on coho and chum.

In-season estimates for coho stock abundance are consistent with pre-season expectation and chum encounters are tracking near pre-season expectations.

Fishing is allowed on the Naselle River from the Hwy. 101 Bridge to Crown Mainline (Salme) Bridge, except from 300 feet downstream of the Naselle Hatchery attraction channel to the attraction channel and from 400 feet downstream of the falls in Sec. 6 T10N R8W to the falls remain closed waters.

For more information on other Willapa tributaries open for salmon see https://fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/erule.jsp?id=2221.