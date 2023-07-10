Fish habitat job brings reduced speeds to US 12 near Elma

Work starts today between Montesano and Elma as part of a multi-year effort to remove fish barriers.

Travelers who use US 12 in east Grays harbor will want to plan extra time into their trips during the multiple projects.

Starting today, drivers will see a temporary speed limit reduction from 60 mph to 50 mph in both directions of US 12 near Schouweiler Rd.

The temporary speed limit reduction will remain in effect until the end of the project.

Contractor crews are setting up the first of five work zones to remove barriers to fish under the highways, replacing outdated culverts with bridges at the Camp Creek and Wildcat Creek worksites. Crews will also install box culverts at Wenzel Slough, Vance Creek and Mox Chehalis Creek.

Crews will be removing old culverts and replacing them with bridge structures that will improve fish migration in the streams that flow under the two highways.

The contractor expects to complete work on this $88 million project by the end of 2025.

As each work zone is set up, the speed will be reduced around it.

This is one of several fish barrier removal projects getting underway across western Washington this year.

WSDOT urges drivers to plan ahead for possible delays and to pay attention and slow down to help keep crews and all roadway users safe.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will provide notice in advance of lane or speed changes.

Travelers can get email updates for major roadwork on state highways in Grays Harbor County. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and real-time map.