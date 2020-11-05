Fish and Wildlife Commission to hold meetings on hatchery reform and Columbia River policy
WDFW – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold two special meetings in early November, including a joint-state meeting with members of the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The first special meeting, scheduled from 8-10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, will feature an update and opportunity for public comment on the Washington Commission’s review of its Hatchery and Fishery Reform Policy C-3619. The public can tune in and provide comment at https://zoom.us/j/97108214447.
The second meeting, scheduled from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, will include four members of the Washington Commission and three members of the Oregon Commission to discuss Columbia River salmon fishery policy, including joint-state policy and regulatory concurrency between the states. The public can view the webinar at https://zoom.us/j/92872148644. No public comment will be taken, and no decisions will be made at this meeting.
For more information on these and other Commission meetings, including agendas and meeting materials, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings.
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is a panel appointed by the governor that sets policy for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). WDFW is the primary state agency tasked with preserving, protecting and perpetuating fish and wildlife and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing and hunting opportunities.