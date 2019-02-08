Fish and Wildlife Commission cancels Saturday session

WDFW – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will be meeting today for their meeting, but they have cancelled their Saturday meeting times due to the expected winter storm.

The commission, a citizen panel appointed by the governor to set policy for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), will meet as scheduled on Friday, Feb. 8, in Olympia. More information about the Friday meeting agenda is available online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/news/feb0119a/.

The National Weather Service is predicting a winter storm that could bring between four and six inches of snow to the Olympia area beginning late Friday afternoon. The commission is canceling its Saturday meeting out of concern for public safety.

The commission was scheduled to receive an annual update on the management of Grays Harbor salmon fisheries. That briefing has been rescheduled to the April 5-6 commission meeting in Olympia.

WDFW staff also planned to provide the commission with an update on a comprehensive review of the Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy. The Willapa Bay briefing will take place during the commission’s Feb. 22 conference call. Once finalized, an agenda for that conference call will be posted online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/commission/meetings.html.

The public can email comments on the Willapa Bay policy to Commission@dfw.wa.gov.