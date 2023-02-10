First time state-provided data used to surveil flu vaccinations

A new state dashboard follows influenza vaccination rates in Washington, similar to the dashboard that was used for COVID-19 vaccination data, but flu specific.

The Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) new Influenza (Flu) Vaccination Dashboard is said to make it easier to track flu vaccination rates across the state.

This is the first time that state-provided data have been used to surveil flu vaccinations.

The dashboard displays the number of flu vaccines administered in Washington facilities, as well as the percentage of Washingtonians who have received at least one flu vaccine. Dashboard users can also make vaccination rate comparisons between the current and previous flu seasons.

According to the dashboard, as of February 10, 2023, 31.8% of residents have been vaccinated statewide.

Locally, it shows that Grays Harbor is 22.2% vaccinated for influenza, with 23.3% being vaccinated in Pacific County.

The dashboard will be updated weekly between Sept. 1 and April 30.

Only data reported to the Washington State Immunization Information System are included on the dashboard.

Although most providers and major health care systems in Washington report vaccinations to this system, not all do. As a result, actual flu vaccination coverage and doses administered may be higher than what is displayed on the dashboard.

Residents can visit vaccines.gov to find a flu vaccine provider closest to you.