First pastor since 1970 in North Beach comes from Aberdeen, but not ours

A new pastor on the North Beach will be one of the first for the congregation since 1970.

St John’s Chapel by the Sea (Presbyterian Church U.S.A.) in Moclips announced that they have set a service with the Presbytery of Olympia for the installation of the Reverend Dr. Linda Flatley at 3 pm, Sunday, October 28.

The church says that this is the first called pastor for the congregation since 1970 (with exception of two brief calls in 1989 and 1991). They are able to bring on Reverend Linda to live and work on the North Beach after receiving a Presbytery of Olympia grant.

The pastor comes with her husband Diarmid from San Juan Capistrano, California, where they spent the last 20 years and raised three children. While she comes from California now, Pastor Linda was born and raised in Scotland and studied at Aberdeen University, receiving both her Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees from San Francisco Theological Seminary, California. Pastor Linda has served several Presbyterian congregations in Southern California.

“One of Linda’s passions is Celtic Christian Spirituality and she will be leading classes and a pilgrimage to Scotland in October 2019. “

The family became part of the community on September 1, with their first event attending the Labor Day weekend pancake breakfast at Grays Harbor Fire District #8 in Pacific Beach.

“For this season in my ministry St. John’s Chapel By The Sea is just the right fit for many a reason. I am encouraged that there is a growing new development to the south, Seabrook, and a well-established town of Pacific Beach. To the north, Moclips, an historic community and Museum of the North Beach. St. John’s Chapel by the Sea sits between the two neighborhoods and has been serving the community for almost 60 years: most recently by serving free lunches to school children in need throughout the year,” Pastor Linda said. “The community of faith at St. John’s Chapel By The Sea (PCUSA) has made a dent in poverty experienced by many families in the area. On World Food Day when we were serving at the North Beach Food Bank, the chapel was recognized by our denomination as a Hunger Action Congregation. We look forward to partnering with people and organizations for the well-being of these local communities. Jesus demands we love and serve others and I pray God will revitalize and sustain us”.

The installation service will include music from a vocal soloist, pianist and a bagpiper in honor of the pastor’s heritage.

Clergy from PCUSA and other denominations, plus other faith leaders are invited to participate in the laying on of hands prayer.

Refreshments follow the service where you may find authentic Scottish shortbread.

In addition to the ceremony, St. John’s Chapel by the Sea also announced that during Global Food Week of Action this week, they are one of 111 PCUSA churches who have been designated a Hunger Action Congregation, and the only church in the Pacific Northwest who received this designation.

This is the second year the denomination has included this recognition. There are six areas where the church’s focus.

The Global Food Week of Action began Sunday, Oct. 14, and runs through Oct. 21, including World Food Day (Oct. 16), International Day for Rural Women (Oct. 15), and International Day for the Eradication of Poverty (Oct. 17). This year, the Presbyterian Hunger Program (PHP) celebrates more than 100 congregations as Hunger Action Congregations (HAC) that advocate for food justice not just one week during the year, but year-round, as part of their ministry outreach.

They say that Green Lantern Lunch Program is one way the church gives back. Founded by St. John’s Chapel by the Sea PCUSA elder and member, Phyllis Shaughnessy, North Beach community children receive lunches at their homes through the summer and assistance year-round. Half the congregation volunteers in the program in various capacities.

“The community of faith at St. John’s Chapel By The Sea (PCUSA) has made a dent in poverty experienced by many families in the area. Jesus demands we love and serve others and I pray we will find new ways and maintain the old ways to be in Christ’s service,” Pastor Linda said.

St. John’s Chapel by the Sea (PCUSA) is at 4612 SR 109, border of Moclips and Pacific Beach. For more information, follow St. John’s Chapel by the Sea on Facebook, Pinterest or Instagram. The phone number is 360.276.8143.