Fireworks in Montesano as part of MHS Senior Night

Montesano residents are being alerted that they should expect noise on Friday night.

The Montesano School District announced that fireworks are scheduled to be a part of the Senior Night activities at Jack Rottle Field as the Bulldogs take on the Elma Eagles.

Fireworks are scheduled to go off at half time and at the end of the game.

Anyone in the area with pets are encouraged to ensure they are in a safe place prior to and during the fireworks.

You may be able to hear the fireworks during the football game over the radio, as our sister station 1490 KWOK will be broadcasting the matchup as our Game of the Week.

The voice of Grays Harbor High School Sports, Ian Cope, will be calling the action available on 1490 KWOK and at 1490KWOK.com with kickoff scheduled for 7pm.