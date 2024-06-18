Firewood collection made available at Falls Creek and Willaby campgrounds

The Olympic National Forest will allow members of the Quinault Indian Nation and then current personal-use firewood permit holders to collect leftover downed wood from hazard tree removal operations at the Falls Creek and Willaby Campgrounds.

Quinault Indian Nation members may collect firewood through Wednesday, June 26 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Quinault Indian Nation personnel will be on-site daily to verify tribal identification of wood collectors.

Current personal-use firewood permit holders may collect firewood beginning Saturday, June 22 to Wednesday, June 26 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Forest Service Law Enforcement and Recreation Staff will conduct periodic patrols to ensure compliance.

Permit holders should ensure they have their identification, permit, and load tags available to present upon request.

The collection will end earlier if all available wood is exhausted.

Digging into the ground, cutting of standing timber, or stumps is prohibited.

The downed trees were identified as Hazard Trees and are being removed to ensure safety and maintain campground standards.

“Wood collection in the campgrounds is an effective way to provide firewood to the public, while helping the Forest Service clean up, and save tax-payer dollars on removal and disposal.”

Once firewood collection is completed, personnel will clean the sites of remaining debris and Forest recreation staff will repair any damage in preparation for opening.

Opening dates for the campgrounds and reservation system on https://www.recreation.gov will be announced on or before June 25.