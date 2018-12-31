Fire strike Blue Beacon

In an official report from the Aberdeen Fire Department, they say that just before 5am they were dispatched to the report of a kitchen fire at the Blue Beacon Restaurant on Boone St.

When fire crews arrived, they reported significant fire in the kitchen with flames venting from the roof of the structure.

According to the report, the kitchen’s hood and duct fire suppression system automatically activated which assisted fire personnel in confining the fire to the kitchen area of the restaurant. The fire did extend into the ceiling void and ventilation system of the kitchen.

Traffic on Boone Street was fully blocked by a hydrant supply line as crews fought the blaze.

The fire response included 1 Command Unit, 2 Fire Engines, and 1 Ambulance from the Aberdeen Fire Department and 1 Fire Engine on automatic response from the Hoquiam Fire Department. An escalated 1st alarm was used to back fill the Aberdeen Fire Department staffing. A total of ten on-scene firefighters were utilized to mitigate this incident.

The estimated fire loss is $25,000 dollars.

There were no injuries reported.