Fire restrictions implemented in Olympic National Park/Forest

Following local and regional burn bans, the Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park have announced that they are implementing fire restrictions that will only allow campfires in established fire rings in designated areas.

Restrictions will be effective at midnight July 9th, 2023 due to the combination of increased dry conditions and rising temperatures.

All backcountry and dispersed area campfires will not be allowed, including the use of charcoal grills or other equipment that creates ash. Gas or propane camp stoves with a shut-off valve or lever that extinguishes the flame immediately are permitted in these areas but should be operated well away from flammable vegetation and forest litter. Extreme caution is urged with any open flame.

Campfires on the beaches of Olympic National Park will not be permitted under this restriction.

“As we’ve seen in recent years the peninsula is getting drier earlier in the year,” said Micah Johnson, Assistant Fire Management Officer for Olympic Interagency Fire Management. “These changes make the landscape more vulnerable. Even places like the rainforests in Quinault and Hoh river valleys and beaches along the coast are susceptible.”

By following these safety tips and only having fires in areas where campfires are allowed, visitors can help prevent avoidable wildfires:

Keep campfires small A campfire is less likely to escape control if it is kept small. A large fire may cast hot embers long distances. Add firewood in small amounts as existing material is consumed. Attend your campfire at all times A campfire left unattended for even a few minutes can grow into a costly, damaging wildfire. Stay with your campfire from start to finish until it is dead out, as required by law. That ensures any escaped sparks or embers can be extinguished quickly. Extinguish all campfires before leaving – even if gone for a short period of time Bring a shovel and a bucket of water to extinguish any escaped embers. When you are ready to leave, drown all embers with water, stir the coals, and drown again. Repeat until the fire is DEAD out. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.

Call 911 or your local non-emergency line to report illegal use of fireworks or unsafe fire use. Additional campfire and wildfire safety information can be found at www.smokeybear.com.

To view the list of campgrounds where campfires are allowed on the Olympic National Forest visit: Olympic National Forest – Forest Orders

To view the list of campgrounds where campfires are allowed in Olympic National Park visit: Olympic National Park Campgrounds