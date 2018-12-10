Fire outside Elma engulfs vacant home

A fire in East Grays Harbor engulfed a vacant home.

Grays Harbor Fire District 5 tells KXRO that they were sent to a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Blockhouse Road N outside of Elma at 6:34 p.m. on Sunday.

They say it was advised that the structure was known to be abandoned and several callers stated that the structure was fully involved.

Law enforcement arriving on scene said that there was a train blocking the Elma side access to Blockhouse Road N.

The Elma officer first on scene coordinated with railroad operators to get the road open for fire crews.

Fire District 5 says property owners arrived at the scene and confirmed that the property and residence had been vacated for several years, and should not have been occupied.

The fire was primarily knocked down in just over an hour.

Overgrown property around the structure presented small hazards and obstacles throughout the efforts.

The Elma Fire Department, Fire District 1, and Fire District 12 also responded as mutual aid and 40 Firefighters responded to the scene to assist putting out the fire.

According to District 5, investigators will return to the scene today to try and determine a cause as well as confirm that the structure was unoccupied.