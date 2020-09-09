Fire near Rochester among numerous statewide
Photo from Chehalis Tribal Emergency Operations Center
In addition to fires spreading through parts of Eastern Washington, state fire assistance has been mobilized in support of local firefighters working to contain the Bordeaux Fire located near Rochester.
The Bordeaux Fire is burning in grass, timber, and brush.
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on Tuesday afternoon at the request of Fire Chief Russ Kaleiwahea, West Thurston Regional Fire Authority.
The Bordeaux Fire started on September 8, 2020, at approximately 1:58 pm.
The fire was estimated at 50 acres and growing, threatening homes and infrastructure.
The fire cause is currently under investigation.
Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered two strike teams.
The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray will remain activated to Level 1 to help coordinate state assistance for the Bordeaux Fire.
Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization.
The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions.
More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/.