Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers tells KXRO that Hoquiam and Aberdeen Fire units are at the scene of a residential structure fire on the corner of Queets Ave at 23rd Street.

He says the multi-level home suffered significant interior damage from fire and smoke.

The occupants were sleeping in the back of the house and were able to escape.

According to Myers, fire units will be on the scene for some time; streets in the immediate area are currently closed.