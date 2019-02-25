Fire in Aberdeen sends woman to hospital

A woman was injured in a house fire in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday night, they responded along with the Hoquiam and Cosmopolis Fire Departments to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of Duffy Street in Aberdeen.

When they arrived they found large amounts of smoke coming from the front door and eves.

The fire department says one occupant, a 48-year-old woman, was found sitting in the front doorway of the house.

She was quickly removed and transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

There were no other injuries to occupants or fire service personnel.

Aberdeen Fire says it took about 35 minutes to bring the fire under control and the damage is estimated at $30,000 to the structure and its contents.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.