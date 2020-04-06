Fire in Aberdeen injures resident who went back inside
Aberdeen, WA – A building in Aberdeen is likely a total loss after a fire and a resident suffered minor injuries after going back inside.
The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that they were dispatched along with the Hoquiam Fire Department just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night to a reported structure fire in the 200 block of W. 5th Street in Aberdeen.
They say the first unit on scene found a two story structure heavily involved with fire.
The neighboring home was also threatened by the flames.
According to Aberdeen Fire, reports from police on scene were that all occupants of the building were out, as well as the neighboring home.
The fire had already advanced well into the structure limiting any access.
The fire was initially fought from a “defensive” stance with emphasis on protecting the neighboring home and a second alarm was called for.
They say the fire was brought under control just after 12:15 a.m. and at that time crews were able to enter the structure to fully extinguish the blaze.
Occupants of the home state that they were alerted of the fire by their smoke detector and they all safely exited the home, however, one of the residents re-entered the burning structure to retrieve some belongings.
That individual suffered 1st degree, and possibly some 2nd degree burns.
The individual went non-emergent to the hospital in a private vehicle.
The home sustained significant damage, and is likely a total loss.
The neighboring home also sustained damage to windows, siding, wood fence, and the roof.
As a reminder, the Aberdeen Fire Department says to NEVER re-enter a burning structure for material goods.
They say these items can be replaced, human life cannot.
The investigation is on-going.