Fire in Aberdeen damages home but occupants escape

A fire in Aberdeen damaged a home but the occupants were able to escape.

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that they were dispatched Friday morning to the 500 Block of Simpson Ave in Aberdeen for the report of an electrical issue and smoke and flames on the second floor of the residence.

When they arrived, there was a well involved attic fire and flames were venting from the roof vents of the structure.

Aberdeen Fire says the blaze was brought under control in 15 minutes and crews remained on-scene two hours performing overhaul and the initial fire investigation.

The four occupants of the residence were alerted by smoke detectors and were able to safely escape.

No injuries to the occupants or the responding fire personnel were reported.

The fire was confined to the attic and 2nd floor bedrooms which suffered extensive fire damage.

Salvage operations were performed on the 1st floor of the residence to limit damage from firefighting operations.

The cause of the fire was undetermined at the time of the release.